Operation Vigil: Amritsar Cops take out flag marches, search railway station, mall

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 10

Police teams, along with paramilitary force and a Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, led by senior police officials, today carried out a search operation and a flag march in various parts of the city under operation vigil. It was launched by the Punjab Police yesterday to against anti-social elements and drug peddlers.

Special DGP Anita Punj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vatsala Gupta and AIG (NRI) Jagjit Singh Walia, along with the Punjab Police and the Railway Protection Force, carried out a search operation at the Amritsar railway station today. The police also used sniffer dogs to check length and breadth of the railway station complex. The police checked the luggage of passengers and questioned suspicious elements.

The two-day operation vigil was launched by Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav yesterday.

Dr Mehtab Singh, ADCP (City-I), led the flag march in the walled city area. The ACP (Central) and the ACP (South) also accompanied him. They, along with paramilitary force, held a flag march from the Hall Gate to Heritage Street. It was further conducted till the Lohgarh gate area. He said the march was aimed at inculcating sense of safety and security among the people. He appealed to public not to believe in rumours and confirm any information before posting it on the social media.

Varinder Singh Khosa, ACP (North), along with cops, carried out a search operation at Trilllium Mall. He checked CCTV cameras and discussed security measures with the shopping mall authorities.

Aim to build confidence among public

Special DGP Anita Punj said the motive behind the operation vigil was to take action against anti-social elements and build confidence among the general public. She said the police would carry out intensive checks to nail drug traffickers and anti-social elements.