Orders defied: DEO notice to 5 pvt schools

Amritsar, May 23

The District Education Office has served notices to five private schools in the district for not complying with the government’s orders to close for summer vacation due to the intense heatwave. The five private schools were found to be conducting classes despite the state government’s order to shut schools in the state on from May 21 due to the searing heat.

DEO (Secondary) Rajesh Sharma said notices were served on private schools to appear before the department for hearing on why they did not comply with the government orders.

“We have issued show-cause notices to the principals of these schools, demanding immediate clarification and warning them of severe repercussions for violating the shutdown order. As per the guidelines, we had conducted a checking of the schools that were not complying with the order to immediately shut down from May 21 till June 30. Some schools were forced to shut immediately and others which continued with classes served notices,” he shared.

The state government has ordered that all government, semi-government, private, aided, and unaided schools will remain closed from May 21 to June 30 due to extreme heatwave conditions. Sharma underscored the necessity of prioritizing children’s health amid escalating temperatures. He said a health advisory has already been issued and warned that strict action will be taken against the non-compliant schools following their explanations.

