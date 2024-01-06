Organic waste converters soon at Darbar Sahib, Durgiana Temple

Amritsar, January 5
The Amritsar Municipal Corporation will hand over two organic waste converters, costing Rs 50 lakh, to Darbar Sahib and Durgiana Temple for flowers and wet waste composite.
Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori, who is also the MC Commissioner, said for the purpose of processing of flowers and wet waste generated in religious places (Darbar Shaib and Durgiana Temple), the Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company (PMIDC) had sanctioned Rs 50 lakh for the purchase of two organic waste convertor machines.
These organic waste converters have been purchased by adopting the standard procedure and these machines will now be handed over to the authorities of the religious places. These converter machines can process 900-1200 kg wet waste on a daily basis and are capable to shred 900-1200 kg wet waste.
