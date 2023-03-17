Organisations demand CBI probe

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 16

The representatives of various organisations today met the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gurpartap Singh Sahota, in connection with Dr Pamposh suicide case and sought the arrest of the suspects. They also demanded a CBI probe.

The members of different organisations said the Punjab Government should announce a compensation of Rs 2 crore to the deceased’s kin. They also submitted a separate memorandum to the Shiromani Committee for the suspension of the officials who were also nominated in the FIR.