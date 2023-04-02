Ornaments stolen, case registered

Tarn Taran, April 1
The local police have registered a case in an one-month-old theft today. The case pertains to theft of gold ornaments and Rs 10 lakh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi to be in Surat on April 3 to file appeal against conviction in defamation case
Gandhi was convicted on March 23 in the defamation case for ...
Bihar Police arrest 27 in Nalanda, 18 in Sasaram in connection with Ram Navami violence
Situation in Sasaram and Biharsharif normal, say police
Untimely rain, hailstorm hit wheat crop over 5.23 lakh hectares; farmers stare at yield loss
The untimely rains are expected to continue for a few more d...
Delay in revoking arms licences procured by Amritpal aides from J-K; CBI may be part of probe
His two personal guards, who are retired from the Army, had ...
Cheetah from Namibia strays into field near village along MP's Kuno National Park; efforts on to send it back into wild
Forest department officials share a video in which staffers ...