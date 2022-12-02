Orthopaedic conference held at GMC, Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 1

The two-day national orthopedics conference organised by the Department of Orthopaedics of the Government Medical College concluded here on Monday. Dr Rajesh Kapila, Head, Department of Orthopaedics, said three workshops were organised during the event in which prominent orthopedists from across the country participated. The workshops deliberated upon hip joint replacement, advanced trauma and national post graduate teaching courses. Dr Kapila said the event provided an opportunity to young and budding orthopedists to learn from the best the doctors in the field. He said apart from discussing the latest techniques, the experts also deliberated upon the teaching of the medical science in classrooms. The event also witnessed relay of live surgeries for the benefit of the participants.