Out on bail, 23-yr-old Amritsar man killed over old enmity

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 2

Shiv Kumar (23) of Khalsa Nagar on Tarn Taran Road was killed by several persons over an old enmity here on Friday. He had recently come out on bail from jail.

Family members of the deceased alleged that he was earlier implicated in a false case of physical assault by Lucky of the same locality. They had brought him on bail around 20 days ago.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Maninder Singh said on the statement of the family members, the police had booked around 12 persons, including Lucky, Ashu and Nishan, and raids were on to nab them. The ACP said efforts were also on to identify the remaining suspects.

Mannu of Khalsa Nagar said they belonged to a labour class family and his brother Shiv used to work as a delivery boy with an online food delivery company. He alleged that around two years ago, Lucky ran away with his sister on the pretext of marriage but later returned and refused to marry her. He said following this, his sister died by suicide.

He said Lucky got a false FIR registered against Shiv recently, following which he was arrested and sent to judicial custody. He said around 20 days ago, Shiv was released on bail and Lucky along with his unidentified accomplices threatened to kill him.

He said Shiv had gone to the market for some domestic work in the morning when the accused assaulted him using sharp-edged weapons and critically injured him. He said the people informed them about the incident and the victim was taken to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital where doctors declared him dead. The police took the body into custody and sent it for autopsy.

