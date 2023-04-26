Outcry as Darwin’s theory of evolution axed from syllabus

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 25

The local unit of Tarksheel Society slammed the Union Ministry of Education for removal of the theory of evolution associated with the internationally renowned scientist and philosopher Charles Darwin from the NCERT Class 10 book of CBSE syllabus.

They asked the ministry to withdraw the National Education Policy 2020 which favours commercialisation and privatisation of education.

They appealed to scientists, educationists and intellectuals to take firm public stand on such communal decisions.

Office-bearers of the association stated that Sumit Singh, Jaspal Basarke, Ashwani Kumar, Master Kuljit Verka and Master Baldev Raj Verka, said that Charles Darwin proved his theory with facts through the scientific theory of biological evolution. That man is not the product of any so-called supernatural power or God, but the current form of man is the result of millions of years of step-by-step development of various organisms scattered on the sea and the earth, and this scientific theory of his has not been refuted by any till date.

They accused the Modi-led BJP government of saffronisation of education on the pretext of reducing the burden of education on students.

By denying legitimate status to the Darwin theory, they want to throw the students into the quagmire of superstitions of spiritualism and conservatism. The society demanded its restoration.