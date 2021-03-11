Outlets at Amritsar railway station fined for discrepancies

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 11

The Railway Passenger Service Committee (RPSC) fined some outlets and stalls for discrepancies in service during the inspection of the amenities at the railway station here on Wednesday.

A six-member committee, led by Ramesh Ratan, chairman, also inspected the amenities at the Attari international railway station.

During their annual inspection at the local railway station, they visited the passenger rest room, took stock of the condition of the toilets, checked the condition of taps at the water booths and checked their water flow. They suggested installation of more dustbins in the restroom. After noticing the granite around the base of an electric pillar broken, they asked for its immediate replacement.

Besides, they inspected stalls selling various commodities, checked identity cards and uniforms of their employees, examined their medical certificates and checked the expiry date on the food items. They also inspected the CCTV room.

The chairman took feedback from passengers regarding the service being offered by the railways at the station and gave necessary instructions to the railway officials to further improve the passenger amenities. He directed them to increase the number of fans and benches at the station.

He got upset over lack of cleanliness at a food joint and some papers at a medicine stall. He fined these outlets.

He discussed with officials in detail regarding more amenities that could be offered to passengers coming to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple by rail.

Earlier, they arrived at the station by Shatabdi in the afternoon. Following the conclusion of the inspection at the railway station, they headed to look at arrangements for passengers at the Attari international railway station. From there, they went to see the retreat ceremony.

Other members of the committee were Gurwinder Singh Sethi, Rambir Bhati, Ram Kishan, Yatinder Singh and Lal Mani Pal.

The committee is scheduled to visit the Beas railway station tomorrow morning. From there, they would head for inspection at the Jalandhar Cantonment and Jalandhar city railway stations. They will carry out inspection at the Ludhiana railway station on May 13.

