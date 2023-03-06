Outsourced staff stage protest at Civil Hospital in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 5

The outsourced employees working in the Civil Hospital, Tarn Taran, who had not been paid their remuneration for the last seven months have joined hands with the Punjab Subordinate Services Federation (PSSF) to fight for their demands. There are as many as 60 outsource employees in the Civil Hospital who have been demanding the release of remuneration. A meeting of the PSSF was held at the Gandhi Municipal Park here on Sunday, led by PSSF leader Sarabjit Singh.

The leaders slammed the state government for not providing outsource employees the kind of facilities provided to the state government employees.