Over 1,000 attend yoga session at Company Bagh in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 21

A yoga session was organised at Company Bagh here on Wednesday to mark the International Yoga Day. Over a thousand residents attended the session. Experts taught residents about yoga postures and their benefits.

Residents take part in a yoga camp on Wednesday on the occasion of the ninth International Day of Yoga in Amritsar on Wednesday. Photos: Vishal Kumar

Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar, who participated in the session, said yoga helped in keeping the body and mind fit. Talwar said under the directions of state government, the district had already started CM yogshalas at 37 places where experts were providing training to enthusiasts. He said the district administration planned to open 100 yogshalas where trainers would provide free training sessions. The DC said residents can contact Ayush Officers for getting a yogshala approved in their respective areas.

A yoga session was held at district courts here under the guidance of District and Sessions Judge Sumit Ghai. The event was attended by judicial officers and employees of the court. Various social, religious and private organisations also organised yoga events.