 Over 1,000 workers doing odd jobs after suspension of Bus Rapid Transit System in Amritsar : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
  • Over 1,000 workers doing odd jobs after suspension of Bus Rapid Transit System in Amritsar

Over 1,000 workers doing odd jobs after suspension of Bus Rapid Transit System in Amritsar

Over 1,000 workers doing odd jobs after suspension of Bus Rapid Transit System in Amritsar

The suspension of the BRTS has rendered many employees jobless in Amritsar on Tuesday. Photo: Vishal Kumar



Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, June 25

Over 1,000 people, once employed by the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) in the city, are now running from pillar to post in an attempt to get their jobs back that were lost because of the suspension of service since July 2023. Working as ticket collectors, guards, drivers and conductors under the ambitious multi-crore project, these men and women have now been desperately hunting for new jobs, some sitting idle, worried about where their next meal or paycheck will come from.

“Despite the suspension of bus service in July last year, we were on duty till February 2024. Though our salaries were not being paid on time, at least we were getting some money. In March, all of us received a message on WhatsApp that we were being relieved, without any prior notice, due wages and clue as to what happens next. Since then, we have been visiting every MLA, MP and officials of the administration in the hope that BRTS would be revived and our jobs re-instated. It’s a desperate situation for all of us,” said Sarbjeet Singh, who worked as a ticket collector. Currently, he works in his brother’s electronics repair shop at Majitha road, earning half of what his salary was. “I was paid Rs 10,800 after PF deductions. There were about 100 ticket collectors, 350-400 guards and 250 drivers and other employees including cleaning staff and mechanics. All of them are looking for other jobs now,” says Sarbjeet.

Several women, who were employed with BRTS, are also facing financial hardships. “We kept coming for duty till March 8, but were relieved suddenly on the same day. I have been hunting for jobs since then but without success. We had an eight-hour shift, working as ticket collector, and it was a safe job for women. But now the other jobs that we get require us to stay out of home for more than 10 hours. The Metro bus project wasted so much public money, and now so many of us who got jobs, are sitting idle,” says Aman Devi, 28, who worked as a ticket collector and is a resident of Taran Tarn road.

Rajbir Kaur, who is the sole earning member of her family, also shared her helplessness, “There are not many jobs deemed safe for women, but BRTS offered good timings and free travel. Now, I am not able to find a stable job as people have many reservations because I am unmarried. It is very difficult for women, as some of them are widows and this job was the only source of income for them,” she shared. Rajbir’s father died long back and her younger brother suffers from a mental health issue. Her job as a ticket collector offered her stable income, but even that is gone. “Whoever we approached with our issues told us that that something would be done only after the elections. Now we are just waiting,” says Rajbir.

After the BRTS run was suspended in July last year, because a firm which outsourced the drivers and mechanical workers, left the contract midway on July 4, the companies that outsourced employees for security, tickets, technical support and call centres had continued paying salaries till February 2024. While the authorities concerned and political leaders continue to deliberate on whether to revive the BRTS, these former employees stare into the oblivion with increasing financial burden and no solution in sight.

