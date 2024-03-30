Over 100 art works on display at exhibition in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 29

The Kausa Trust opened the solo art exhibition of senior artist Dr Gopal Kirodiwal at KT Kala Art Gallery and Museum. In this exhibition more than 100 art works of the legendary artist are on display till April 2. The exhibition was inaugurated by Vishal Wadhawan, Assistance Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, and Secretary Kausa Trust Rajesh Raina.

Brajesh Jolly, Director, KT Kala Museum, while introducing the artist, said Kirodiwal is among the most celebrated and senior artists to emerge out of Amritsar. With an experience of three decades as an artist, Kirodiwal works with water colours, abstracts and landscapes as main subject.

Jolly said these paintings serve as a study material for students of fine arts and aspiring artists. He informed that KT Kala holds such solo art exhibition of senior artists annually, to familiarise their work to new audience and also introduce their work to new generation of artists. Eminent personalities, artists and art lovers, including Nisha Ghai, Bhupinder Nanda, Sukhpal Singh, Kulwant Singh, Dharminder Sharma, and artists and family members of Gopal Kirodiwal, Banish Kirodiwal, Kriti Kirodiwal were also present.

