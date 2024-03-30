Over 100 art works on display at exhibition in Amritsar

Amritsar, March 29
The Kausa Trust opened the solo art exhibition of senior artist Dr Gopal Kirodiwal at KT Kala Art Gallery and Museum. In this exhibition more than 100 art works of the legendary artist are on display till April 2. The exhibition was inaugurated by Vishal Wadhawan, Assistance Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, and Secretary Kausa Trust Rajesh Raina.
Brajesh Jolly, Director, KT Kala Museum, while introducing the artist, said Kirodiwal is among the most celebrated and senior artists to emerge out of Amritsar. With an experience of three decades as an artist, Kirodiwal works with water colours, abstracts and landscapes as main subject.
Jolly said these paintings serve as a study material for students of fine arts and aspiring artists. He informed that KT Kala holds such solo art exhibition of senior artists annually, to familiarise their work to new audience and also introduce their work to new generation of artists. Eminent personalities, artists and art lovers, including Nisha Ghai, Bhupinder Nanda, Sukhpal Singh, Kulwant Singh, Dharminder Sharma, and artists and family members of Gopal Kirodiwal, Banish Kirodiwal, Kriti Kirodiwal were also present.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India doesn't need lessons on rule of law, says Vice President after US, UN, Germany comment on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
VP made the remarks while attending a programme to inaugurat...
Mukhtar Ansari buried next to mother; high security at gangster-politician's Ghazipur residence amid huge crowd
The ambulance carrying the body was accompanied by police ve...
Absconding ‘lady don’ Afsa Ansari, wife of Mukhtar Ansari, miss her gangster-politician husband’s funeral
Cops were deployed in plain clothes to keep a close watch, i...
Another Delhi minister summoned by ED in liquor policy case
Kailash Gahlot has been asked to appear for questioning in t...
Rain, thunderstorm lash many parts of Punjab, Haryana
Meanwhile, the weather office has forecast thunderstorm and ...