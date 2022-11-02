Over 2 months on, no breakthrough yet

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 1

Even after a lapse of over two and a half months, the police are yet to make any breakthrough in the murder case of a petrol pump owner, identified as Mohan Singh (83).

Mohan was shot dead by unidentified armed assailants in the Holy City locality on the Amritsar-Attari bypass road on August 11. Initially, the police suspected a personal enmity behind the murder.

The incident took place around 10.30 pm when the victim returned home from the petrol pump located on the Fatehgarh Churian road.

Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigations), said the probe was underway in the matter. A police team was working on several theories to crack the case.

Lakhs of rupees were lying in the car at the time of the incident. The assailants did not take away any money. Apparently, it seems their motive was only to kill the petrol pomp owner. After shooting Mohan dead, the assailants sped away in their vehicle.

The police said the suspects used a .32 bore pistol in the crime. As nobody heard the gunshot, the police suspect that the accused had put silencer on the pistol while committing the crime.

The incident had led to a protest by residents of the Holy City. They accused the coloniser of inadequate security arrangements in the colony. The protesters alleged that they had urged the coloniser and the police to provide adequate security, but all in vain.