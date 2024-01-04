Over 200 persons examined at health camp

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 3

A dedicated team of skilled medical professionals, headed by Dr Jaspreet Grover from Preet Hospital and Dr Ruchika Grover from Medicaid Hospital, examined over 200 patients during a health check-up camp organised at Verka by FICCI FLO.

Health screening and consultations were done and free medicines distributed to the needy people.

FLO members, including Raminder Grover, Jasmeet Nayyar, Pammy Manchanda, Aruna Arora and Stuti Kapoor, played a pivotal role in supporting the noble cause. FICCI FLO president Himani Arora expressed gratitude to all participants, volunteers and supporters who contributed to the success of the initiative.