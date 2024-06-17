Over 3,000 availing of free yoga sessions

Amritsar, June 16
Over 3,000 people in the district are benefiting from free yoga sessions being offered by the government under the CM’s Yogshala project, stated officials adding that apart from the city, these sessions are also being run in various towns of the district.
The Deputy Commissioner, Ghanshyam Thori, said that under the scheme, a team of certified yoga
teachers has been running these sessions in the district. Thori said that yoga classes are being conducted at 129 public places in the district in parks, temples and gurdwaras.
He said that along with the city, yoga classes have also started in block Attari, Harsha Chhina in Rajasansi, Jandiala Guru, Majitha, Ajnala and Verka. He said that if any person has space available to conduct yoga classes and there is a group of at least 25 people, the Punjab government will provide a yoga training instructor.
Those who want to avail these classes can give a missed call on the toll-free number 7669400500 or register on CM’s Yogshala portal cmdiyogshala.punjab.gov.in.
The Deputy Commissioner said that yoga, an ancient practice, has proved to be an effective means of improving one’s quality of life. Through daily practice, one can develop concentration and establish greater harmony with one’s environment, he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Replicate Kashmir-type ‘zero terror strategy’ in Jammu: Amit Shah to forces
Holds meet on J&K ahead of Amarnath Yatra, Army Chief among ...
Forces adopt multi-pronged strategy to counter threat ahead of Amarnath Yatra
Search operations continue | Perpetrators of Doda, Reasi ter...
‘Alarming’: Opposition jabs Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over 14 drug abuse deaths
Narcotics coming via BJP-ruled Gujarat, Maha, says AAP