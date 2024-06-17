Over 3,000 availing of free yoga sessions

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 16

Over 3,000 people in the district are benefiting from free yoga sessions being offered by the government under the CM’s Yogshala project, stated officials adding that apart from the city, these sessions are also being run in various towns of the district.

The Deputy Commissioner, Ghanshyam Thori, said that under the scheme, a team of certified yoga

teachers has been running these sessions in the district. Thori said that yoga classes are being conducted at 129 public places in the district in parks, temples and gurdwaras.

He said that along with the city, yoga classes have also started in block Attari, Harsha Chhina in Rajasansi, Jandiala Guru, Majitha, Ajnala and Verka. He said that if any person has space available to conduct yoga classes and there is a group of at least 25 people, the Punjab government will provide a yoga training instructor.

Those who want to avail these classes can give a missed call on the toll-free number 7669400500 or register on CM’s Yogshala portal cmdiyogshala.punjab.gov.in.

The Deputy Commissioner said that yoga, an ancient practice, has proved to be an effective means of improving one’s quality of life. Through daily practice, one can develop concentration and establish greater harmony with one’s environment, he added.

