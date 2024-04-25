Over 3 kg heroin seized in Tarn Taran; 1 held

Tarn Taran, April 24
A drug peddler was arrested with 3.166 kg of heroin on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday near Dall village while his two associates managed to escape under the cover of darkness. A drone was also seized from the spot by the police.
Adressing the media today, SSP Ashwani Kapur said the Khalra police led by Inspector Vinod Sharma, SHO, was on patrol duty in the area when they noticed three persons with a packet and a drone. On seeing the police, two of the three suspects managed to escape, leaving behind the drone and the packet. The third person was arrested with the packed that contained heroin and drone. The SSP said the arrested suspect was identified as Rana Singh of Dall village. The two other suspects, who escaped, were identified as Lovepreet Singh and Arashdeep Singh, also of Dall village, the SSP added.
The SSP said the suspects had received the consignment from Pakistan through drone and were coming back home after collecting it. The Khalra police registered a case under Sections 21-C, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and Sections 10,11 and 12 of the Aircraft Act, 1934, against the three suspects. The SSP said more revelations were expected during the interrogation of the suspect. The value of the recovered consignment was estimated at Rs 15.83 crore in the international market, the SSP said.
