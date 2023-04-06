Over 3K challans issued for traffic violations in 3 weeks

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, April 5

Tightening noose around the violators, the traffic police have challaned over 3,700 offenders in the past three weeks. They were imposed hefty fines besides issuing warning against repeating the offence which may lead to the impounding of their vehicles besides disqualification of driving licence.

In order to streamline the traffic at various bottlenecks and roads, the traffic wing officials have been holding meeting with shopkeepers while asking them not to encroach upon the public roads by extending their shops in illegal manner.

However, the vigilant and sensible citizens of the holy city were sceptical over the recent drive while pointing out that it (drive) seems to be a practice of meeting the targets like they do at the end of every financial year.

“The focus of the traffic police is more of challaning the offender rather than regulating the traffic chaos,” said Sanjay Kumar, a local resident. Instead of going on challaning spree, the police should also emphasis on regulating the traffic, he added.

The people struggle with the traffic mess in different parts of city as encroachments had returned after culmination of G20 Summit.

Majority of the offenders found involved in driving vehicles without number plates followed by black films and triple riding. The police also laid stress on producing bursting sounds (known as pataka) of bullet motorcycles.

“This is wrong perception that the challans were being issued due to ending of financial year. The government is very serious of the traffic mess in the holy city,” said Amandeep Kaur, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, while adding that the drive would continue in the future.

The traffic teams headed by the ADCP today visited Hall Gate chowk to Sikandri Gate chowk, Lawrence Road chowk, near railway station and the Putlighar area. They warned the shopkeepers and vendors who were found encroaching roads.

“Despite repeated warnings, the encroachers are not mending their ways and therefore stern action is required,” said ADCP. She pointed out that the city police have issued prohibitory orders under Section144 of the CrPC in this connection and would now register FIRs against the erring traders and vendors.