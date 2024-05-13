Over 42 kg heroin, narcotics destroyed

Amritsar, May 12
The Punjab Police have destroyed over 42 kg of heroin along with other narcotic substances recovered in various cases in the four police districts falling under the Amritsar border range here.
The contraband was destroyed through incineration process at Khanna Paper Mill in the presence of Rakesh Kaushal, DIG border range, and SSPs of Amritsar (Rural), Batala, Gurdaspur and Pathankot police districts.
Kaushal said among drugs seized included 35.810 kg of heroin in Batala and Gurdaspur police districts. Besides heroin, the police destroyed narcotic powder, poppy husk, intoxicants, smack and charas, he said.
He said the contraband was lying in the centralised malkhanas of each district and was destroyed after completing all the legal formalities by the drug disposal committees. He said the entire disposal process was videographed and photographed in order ensure transparency.
