Over 6,000 cases settled in a day

Amritsar, March 12

In the National Lok Adalat held here at district courts and sub divisional courts at Ajnala and Baba Bakala, a total of 6,643 cases were settled. The Lok Adalat was organised under the guidance of Harpreet Kaur Randhawa, District and Sessions Judge, and a total of 33 benches were constituted.

Kaur said a total number of 20,419 cases were taken up out of which 6,643 cases were disposed of. The cases taken for hearing included criminal compoundable, bank recovery, cheque bounce, matrimonial disputes, electricity and water bills, telecoms, MACT matters, labour sisputes, traffic challans etc.

She said Lok Adalats are organised by the Legal Services Authorities, as an alternative dispute resolution (ADR) mode wherein pre-litigative and pending cases in the courts are disposed on the basis of amicable settlement without any expense on the part of litigants.

“It is free of cost and expeditious method to bring litigating parties to a settlement of their disputes and saving them from prolonged litigation under adversarial system of adjudication which is generally perceived to be time consuming, complex and costly,” she said.

473 disputes disposed of

As many as 473 cases were disposed of during the National Lok Adalat organised on Saturday.

Civil Judge (Senior Judge) Bagicha Singh, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), said under the guidance of District and Session Judge Priya Sood, Chairperson, DLSA, a total number of 14 benches were set up in the district for hearing the cases. As many as 11 benches were formed in Tarn Taran, three in Patti and one in Khadoor Sahib.

A recovery of Rs 8.5 crore was made on the occasion, said Bagicha Singh.