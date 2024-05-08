Amritsar: Over 6.2 LMT wheat procured in mandis

Amritsar, May 7
With the arrival of 22,345 metric tonnes of wheat, the total procurement so far this season touched the 6.25 lakh MT mark here on Tuesday. Officials of the district mandi stated that government agencies procured 22,565 MT while private traders purchased 1,325 MT on Tuesday.
The four state government agencies and one Central Government agency have so far procured a total of 5.74 lakh MT. The private traders have only purchased 47,611 MT this season. With a total purchase of 6.22 lakh MT, only a negligible quantity of crop is left unsold so far.
The mandi officials stated that as the moisture content in the grains at the time of arrival of the produce is within the permissible limit, it is being purchased on the same day.
Meanwhile, a total of 21,247 MT of procured stocks were lifted from the grain markets today within which the total lifted grain has increased to 3.06 MT. However, nearly 51 per cent of the total procured stocks are still lying in the grain markets.
While the grain markets in Attari have the least (yet to be lifted) stock of 24 per cent, Chogawan has the maximum of 60 per cent stocks still lying in the mandis. The officials stated that efforts are being made to expedite the lifting process but owing to shortage of manpower and transportation facilities, they are unable to get the desired results.
