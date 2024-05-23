Over 6 injured as two groups clash in old veggie market

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 22

Over six persons were injured in a clash erupted between two groups in the old vegetable market near Hall Gate over a minor issue of parking of a truck carrying bananas here on Wednesday.

On receiving information, the police reached the spot and admitted the injured to the Civil Hospital for treatment. The two groups pelted each other with stones and bricks, besides attacking each other with blunt weapons.

Both groups have lodged their complaints with the Rambagh (Division A) police station here. The police said they recorded the statements of both the groups and appropriate action would be taken in this connection.

Akash, a resident of Verka, told the police that he reached the vegetable market with a truck laden with raw bananas. He said as he reached there, several persons started abusing him asking to remove the truck from there as it was causing a hurdle in their work. He said it was impossible for him to reverse the truck due to congested lanes and vehicles parked behind his truck.

He alleged as he alighted from the truck, the accused attacked him. He said when some people tried to intervene, the accused attacked them also. He said the opposite group assaulted him and torn his clothes.

On the other hand, Fruit Merchant Association president Ashwani Singh said it was Akash who along with his accomplices stated throwing stones and bricks at them leaving Amandeep Singh, Mahesh Kumar, Deepak Kumar and Malkiat Singh injured.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.