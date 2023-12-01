Over 7 lakh received treatment at Aam Aadmi Clinics, says Amritsar DC

Amritsar, November 30
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ghanshyam Thori today visited Aam Aadmi Clinic at a Satellite Hospital in Ranjit Avenue and another clinic in a residential area today. During his visit, Thori interacted with patients and doctors and inspected working of the clinics.
Sharing his feedback, Thori said specialist doctors were treating people at these clinics. Free check-up and medicines were available for patients at these clinics. The DC said a complete record of patients undergoing treatment at Aam Aadmi Clinics was being maintained. He said at present, 60 Aam Aadmi Clinics were functional in Amritsar district.
“Till date, 7,71,350 patients have availed benefit of health services and 1,33,423 persons have undergone free tests at the Aam Aadmi Clinics in Amritsar,” the DC added.
Thori interacted with doctors working in Aam Aadmi Clinics to understand challenges they faced. He said earlier common people had to go to private hospitals for treatment of health problems. They had to wait for long hours to get proper health facilities as the footfall of patients was high at hospitals.
“Aam Aadmi Clinic are providing health facilities to residents near their homes,” he said. Thori was accompanied by District Health Officer Dr Jaspal Singh and other officials.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab announces Rs 11 per quintal hike of sugarcane SAP, CM Mann calls it 'shagun'
Cane growers will get Rs 391 per quintal, says Bhagwant Mann
Congress edge in Chhattisgarh, Telangana; BJP ahead in Rajasthan; close call in MP, Mizoram: Exit polls
Polling draws to a close | Counting of votes on Dec 3
Farm fires down by 27% in Punjab, 37% in Haryana compared to last year: Environment ministry
The data showed Punjab had only four days in 2023 where fire...