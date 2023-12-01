Over 7 lakh received treatment at Aam Aadmi Clinics, says Amritsar DC

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 30

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ghanshyam Thori today visited Aam Aadmi Clinic at a Satellite Hospital in Ranjit Avenue and another clinic in a residential area today. During his visit, Thori interacted with patients and doctors and inspected working of the clinics.

Sharing his feedback, Thori said specialist doctors were treating people at these clinics. Free check-up and medicines were available for patients at these clinics. The DC said a complete record of patients undergoing treatment at Aam Aadmi Clinics was being maintained. He said at present, 60 Aam Aadmi Clinics were functional in Amritsar district.

“Till date, 7,71,350 patients have availed benefit of health services and 1,33,423 persons have undergone free tests at the Aam Aadmi Clinics in Amritsar,” the DC added.

Thori interacted with doctors working in Aam Aadmi Clinics to understand challenges they faced. He said earlier common people had to go to private hospitals for treatment of health problems. They had to wait for long hours to get proper health facilities as the footfall of patients was high at hospitals.

“Aam Aadmi Clinic are providing health facilities to residents near their homes,” he said. Thori was accompanied by District Health Officer Dr Jaspal Singh and other officials.

#Aam Aadmi Clinics