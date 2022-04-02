Over 700 attend road safety seminars in Tarn Taran district

Tarn Taran, April 1
A total of 700 stakeholders attended the ‘First Respondent Training (FRT)’ seminars organised at various spots on National Highways 54 and 354 passing through the Tarn Taran district.
Traffic police district incharge Sub-Inspector Avtar Singh Sandhu said here on Thursday that the first respondent training seminars were organised by the Institute for Development and Communication (IDC), Chandigarh, in collaboration with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Punjab Police. The awareness programme aims to reduce road accident fatalities, he said.
Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Jagwinder Singh Sandhu and District Training Officer Surjit Singh were among others who addressed stakeholders on the occasion.
The speakers at the seminar said road mishaps are one of the major challenges being faced in the nation. They said over 1.51 lakh people died due to road accidents in 2019. The speakers appealed to people to be more cautious while driving and always follow the traffic rules to avoid accidents.
