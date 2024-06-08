 Over a decade after AIT auctioned plots, dream house eludes allottees : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Amritsar
  • Over a decade after AIT auctioned plots, dream house eludes allottees

Over a decade after AIT auctioned plots, dream house eludes allottees

Besides lack of amenities, Trust levied penalty for non-construction

Over a decade after AIT auctioned plots, dream house eludes allottees

The site earmarked by the AIT for plot holders at Ranjit Avenue in Amritsar. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, June 7

Thirteen years after the auction of residential plots, the Amritsar Improvement Trust (AIT) has failed to provide basic amenities to beneficiaries in the Ranjit Avenue area of the city. The residents who had spent their hard-earned money to buy plots, accused the AIT of harassment and for not responding to their grievances. Some of the residents came forward and wrote to the Chief Minister, Local Government Department, Deputy Commissioner and the AIT Chairman about the attitude of officials toward their problems. Interestingly, beneficiaries of the allotment wanted to construct their house, but in the absence of basic amenities, they were not able to fulfil their dreams as the area was under-developed. To top it all, the AIT is charging a penalty for non-construction of houses from allottees.

In December 2019, the AIT had re-allotted residential plots to beneficiaries of the 97-Acre Scheme at an alternative space on Ajnala Road. The beneficiaries of the scheme have been struggling for the construction of plots since 2011 due to objections raised by the Air Force authorities. These 48 beneficiaries had bought residential plots in the 97-Acre Scheme on Ajnala Road and Ranjit Avenue through a draw of lots on February 14, 2011. On July 26, 2016, the Air Force issued a notice to stop the construction of buildings alongside the boundary of Air Force Complex. These 48 beneficiaries failed to construct their houses and had been running from pillar to post since 2016. The then AIT Chairman Dinesh Bassi re-allocated the space and assured of developing the area soon. The AIT made a commitment to the beneficiaries that they could construct houses within two years without paying any penalty.

Jagjeet Singh Randhawa, one of the plot owners, said, “Our dream to construct a home is still unfulfilled even after a long struggle for re-allotment. I have written a letter to the AIT to provide basic amenities and they assured me that within six months, they will provide road, sewer, water and electricity. But even after four years, the AIT has failed to remove garbage dump from the site. There is no electricity, no streetlight and no boundary wall. I have conveyed my grievances to the AIT 12 times, but I am only getting false promises. The AIT has not been able to adhere to these guidelines.”

“In the last correspondence, they assured that tenders would be floated after the elections. Now elections are over and the Trust should work to provide basic amenities. I paid a non-construction penalty last year and they will ask to pay it again. So, they should remove garbage, fill the pond, construct boundary walls toward unauthorised colonies for safety, install streetlights and provide electricity connections,” said Randhawa.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh TRIBUNE EXCLUSIVE

CISF top official calls Kangana ‘slapgate’ emotional outburst by constable Kulwinder Kaur, says she’s apologetic now

2
Trending

Video: Irritated Kangana Ranaut gets into spat with reporters as she gets mobbed by them outside Parliament

3
Chandigarh

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: Mohali police book CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur

4
Punjab

Kangana Ranaut ‘slap’ incident: Farmer unions rally behind CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur

5
Punjab

Cop slapped Kangana Ranaut in rush of blood, says CISF

6
Punjab

Former Punjab DIG, DSP convicted in 1993 fake encounter case

7
Punjab

Punjab Police ex-DIG gets 7-year jail for 1993 fake encounter

8
India

The Tribune Analysis: Maharashtra—Will BJP be able to damage control before Assembly polls?

9
India

From ‘right leader at right time’ to ‘fevicol ka jod’, this is what allies said while backing Modi as PM

10
Punjab

Tarn Taran fake encounter: Former SHO sentenced to life imprisonment for staged killing 31 years ago

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Seven neighbouring nations' leaders to attend Modi’s swearing-in on Sunday; Pakistan not to attend

Seven neighbouring nations' leaders to attend Modi’s swearing-in on Sunday; Pakistan not to attend

Leaders of Bangladesh and Seychelles to arrive today; ones o...

There's drumbeat to find silver linings in 'moral, political, personal' defeat for Modi: Congress

There's drumbeat to find silver linings in 'moral, political, personal' defeat for Modi: Congress

Congress’ general secretary Jairam Ramesh points out that At...

3 workers dead, 6 injured in fire at food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela

3 workers dead, 6 injured in fire at food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela

Officials say preliminary investigation suggest that the bla...

Eenadu founder chairman and media baron Ramoji Rao passes away at 88

Eenadu founder chairman and media baron Ramoji Rao passes away at 88

Condolences pour in; Telangana government to conduct Rao’s l...

Cook killed in suspected firing along International Border in J-K’s Samba

Cook killed in suspected firing along International Border in J-K’s Samba

Preliminary inquiry suggests that the man was apparently sho...


Cities

View All

Students, parents raise concerns over ‘anomalies’ in NEET UG results

Students, parents raise concerns over ‘anomalies’ in NEET UG results

Man gets life sentence for son’s murder

Drugs seized in 62 cases destroyed at paper mill

Jail inmate injured in clash with prisoners

Three held for firing at Congress leader

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Legacy waste processing to be over by Dec-end: UT

Legacy waste processing to be over by Dec-end: Chandigarh Administration

Chandigarh: CAG flags irregularities in upkeep of firearms

Power tariff hike unfair, make 300 units free: Manish Tewari to JERC

Sippy Murder Case: Kalyani Singh provided with statements of 53 witnesses

Panchkula man loses Rs 1.61 cr in cyberfraud

3 workers dead, 6 injured in fire at food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela

3 workers dead, 6 injured in fire at food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela

Post LS rout, INDIA bloc partners to go it alone in Assembly polls

Absconding since 2016, Malda quack held in Delhi

Exhibition to celebrate Shivaji opens in Capital

Patkar’s sentence in defamation case on July 1

Residents of Kot Sadik block road over lack of water supply

Residents of Kot Sadik block road over lack of water supply

At Kulwinder’s Kapurthala house, kin seek proper inquiry

As MP, Kangana should think before she speaks, says Mahila Kisan Union

Planning Board chief demands inquiry into misuse of funds

At Kulwinder’s Kapurthala house, kin seek proper inquiry

A first: Cycle tracks to come up along national highways in city

A first: Cycle tracks to come up along national highways in city

Bike, car catch fire after collision, father-son duo seriously hurt

Rain brings relief from scorching heat in city

At poll seizures worth Rs 37 crore, district seventh highest in state

Woman duped of Rs 57L by miscreants

Storm claims second life within 2 days in Patiala

Storm claims second life within 2 days in Patiala

Pensioners’ body urges state government to concede to its demands

Man held for abusing staff at Khamano Civil Hospital