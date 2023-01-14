Overcast sky, cold fail to dampen Lohri spirit in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 13

The festival of Lohri is synonymous with kite-flying. Much to the dismay of kite flyers, the overcast sky, fog and cold hit their plans to fly kites.

Jashanpreet Singh, a youth, said he had purchased kites and string to fly kites on the auspicious occasion of Lohri. However, his plans failed to materialise due to inclement weather. Still, he did not lose hope and prayed for a change in the weather during the weekend. Most of the kite lovers met the same fate in the city.

Meanwhile, people from all sections of society enjoyed Lohri here on Friday. Gurjeet Singh Aujla, the Amritsar Lok Sabha MP, held a programme to mark the occasion at his office.

Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO celebrated Lohri with employees of PSPCL at the local electricity office and prayed for the burning of evils in the sacred fire of Lohri. He wished the people of the state and said the festival encouraged all to tread the path of goodness. Bal Kishan, Chief Engineer, PSPCL Border Zone, said the department was committed to providing an uninterrupted power supply. On the occasion, they assured the people of improving power supply in the entire state.

The Department of Social Security and Women and Child Development commenced Dhiyan di Lohri week from today, which would last up to January 20. MLA Jeevanjot Kaur was the chief guest. On the occasion, Lohri was celebrated with children and parents and gifts, peanuts and reoris were distributed. Everybody prayed for the good health and progress of the children.

Manjinder Singh, District Programme Officer, said girls were no less than boys in any field provided they were given a chance. Parents should not consider girls as a burden. Instead, they should give equal opportunities to girls. He appreciated the Social Security and Women and Child Development Department and the Health Department for their contribution in improving the ratio of girls. He said people should eliminate evils like dowry from society and encourage boys to give respect to girls to create a good society.

Kite flyers a disappointed lot in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran: As usual people woke up to dense fog and chilled weather on the day of Lohri here on Friday. People did not get a glimpse of the sun as the sky was overcast with clouds. As the sky was clear on Thursday, people enjoyed the sunshine and were expecting the same weather today.

Inclement weather also disappointed kite flyers as no wind was blowing which usually helps in kite flying. Danishveer Singh, a kite flyer, said most of the kite flyers had to go to the rooftop of their houses to enjoy kite flying with the support of light wind blowing. He said most of the kite flyers used the banned synthetic string.

The visibility on the road was low and vehicles were running at low speed with the headlights on. A resident of Lalu Ghuman, Dilbag Singh, a farmer, said the foggy weather was not harmful for crops at this time, but the sunlight was beneficial.