Overcrowding on SGPC's free bus service a risky ride for pilgrims

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 7

SGPC’s famed free bus service for pilgrims has come under criticism for overcrowding in the buses. Both staff of these buses and traffic police are ignoring the violation which could put the lives of passengers and commuters in jeopardy.

SGPC daily plies free of cost buses to take devotees to several historical gurudwaras in the district and neighbouring Tarn Taran district. In addition, it daily offers to and fro service between the Golden Temple complex and the railway station for pilgrims.

Bhupinder Singh, a devotee, said the SGPC was doing yeoman service to pilgrims by ferrying them for free to historic gurudwaras and providing transportation between the Golden Temple and the railway station. However, looking at the overcrowded buses the trend seems to be fraught with danger.

Manjot Singh, a local resident, said: “After all SGPC is not earning anything. It is offering free ride in its buses. So passenger strength in these buses should not exceed the seating capacity.”

When approached, the staff of a yatra bus service of the SGPC said their stopping the devotees from boarding the buses over the completion of seating capacity elicited the reply that they had come here after so many years. Besides, they argued that they should not be stopped from boarding free bus service which they had equal right.

Despite repeated efforts Amandeep Kaur, ADCP (Traffic), did not pick up the phone.