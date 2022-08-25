Overgrown shrubs on median pose threat to commuters

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, August 24

Overgrown plants and bushes on the central verges of the roads in the city are proving to be a hindrance for smooth and safe flow of traffic and the MC officials concerned are not taking a note of the issue.

The MC’s failure to prune the bushes planted on the central verges on time has resulted in their overgrowth. With the bush branches protruding towards the road, the area for flow of traffic has been narrowed.

A perfect example of the scenario can be seen at a road outside the district administrative complex (DAC) here. As one drives from cantonment side to the Kachehri road, bush branches extending at least three feet towards the road can been seen.

A similar scenario can be spotted at other roads, including Mall Road. Though most of the plant saplings installed alongside the BRTS Corridor on this stretch had died, those which managed to survive seek attention of the horticulture wing.

The plants and bushes on the central verges are installed to act as “green mufflers”. They absorb sound and light of the vehicles coming from opposite side during night for the convenience of drivers. Instead, these are proving to be a hurdle, which the drivers especially those on two-wheelers, have to dodge to stay safe.

City resident Kewal Singh said: “People tend to drive alongside the central verge to stay safe. A driver, especially bike riders, who are not familiar with the road can meet an accident.” He said at least the senior officials who visit the DAC must take a note and instruct the officials concerned to do the needful.

Usually, the pruning activity is undertaken before the onset of the new growth of the plant. The residents demanded that the MC should do the work in a periodic manner so that people do not have to face a problem. Mayor Karamjit Singh Sandhu said instructions would be issued in this regard.