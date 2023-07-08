Overgrown weeds in green belt an eyesore

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 7

The green belt behind Fiazpura flats near C-Block of Ranjit Avenue is overgrown with wild growth of grass. The infrastructure developed by the authorities concerned to accommodate visitors has been covered by cannabis and congress grass. Earlier, a good number of residents used to walk on the pathways constructed alongside the green belt. Children living in the flats also play inside the belt.

The civic body had installed benches for visitors a few years ago. The benches are lying damaged. As other green spaces in the area were poorly maintained, residents were dependent on the Faizpura green belt.

During the rainy season, there is widespread growth of grass in the green belt with no gardener or other staff coming to cut the grass. Residents of nearby flats allege that it has become a safe haven for snakes and rats.

“There is no maintenance of the green belt in the area. The Amritsar Improvement Trust partially cleaned the posh areas of Ranjit Avenue, but the area around the flats were not properly cleaned. Now no one can walk along the green belt. It should be maintained like other blocks of Ranjit Avenue,” said Vinod Kumar, a resident.

“Residents fear that snakes and rats can enter their flat from this wild growth. If the authorities can’t maintain the green belt properly, it should be covered with interlock tiles so at least children of the area can play here. Otherwise it should be covered with trees and shrubs and maintained properly. Ironically, the benches installed inside the green belt are lying broken,” said Vicky, another resident.