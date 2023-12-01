Overworked, say ASHA workers

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 30

ASHA workers and facilitators across the district under the banner of All India Asha Workers and Facilitators Union, Punjab, organised a demonstration in the Civil Surgeon’s office complex here on Thursday and pressed for the acceptance of their demands.

ASHA workers and facilitators presented a memorandum to the Civil Surgeon addressed to the Punjab Chief Minister and the Health Minister. Manjinder Kaur and Seema Sohal, district president and general secretary of the union, respectively, flayed the Health Department for burdening them with work and not paying their monthly remuneration on time. The union leaders said ASHA workers and facilitators should not be given the duty of making insurance and Ayushman Bharat health account cards.

The leaders demanded that workers should not to be assigned work of Sujata app, launched for the benefit of pregnant women and newborns, as they had not been trained for it and also because they do not have their own laptops or good quality smartphones.

The union leaders said they were already overburdened with work and received a meagre salary which was never paid on time. The leaders stressed on doubling their salaries and demanded from the CM and the Health Minister to resolve their issues without any delay. — OC

