Owners abandoning cows infected with LSD on roads

Gurbaxpuri
Tarn Taran, August 17
Animals infected with lumpy skin disease (LSD), especially cows, are seen roaming on roads in the district. The animals have been abandoned by their owners, while the district administration seems to have turned a blind eye towards it.
A number of villagers said as the treatment against this skin disease was very costly and takes long, owners of the infected animals prefer to abandon them than to get the animal treated.
Very Few jabbed
The state govt and the Animal Husbandry Dept have failed to resolve the lumpy skin problem as very few animals have been vaccinated against the disease. —Daljit Singh Dialpur, Farm leader
6,500 given vaccine
A total of 30 animals have died of the disease in the district and 2,333 are infected with LSD. There is 1 lakh head of cattle and 6,500 have been vaccinated. —Dr RP Singh, Dy director, Animal husbandry dept
The tally of such animals has increased to over 30 in the past two days.
The infected animals are causing threat other animals and will spread the disease faster and the stray animals may also lead to road accidents, causing inconvenience to commuters.
Deputy Commissioner Monish Kumar said, “I still have to collect the information from the SDM in this regard.”
Reports of abandoned animals were received from different parts of the district, including Patti, Bhikhiwind and Khadoor Sahib.
Farm leader Daljit Singh Dialpur said the state government and the Animal Husbandry Department had failed to resolve the lumpy skin problem as a very few animals had been vaccinated against the disease.
Dr RP Singh, deputy director of the department, said 130 animals had died of the disease in the district and there were 2,333 animals infected with lumpy skin disease. There were a total of one lakh head of cattle in the district and 6,500 had been vaccinated against the disease as a precautionary measure.
The department is facing shortage of veterinary doctors and other related staff.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
19 dead, five missing in flashfloods, landslides triggered by rain in Himachal
Maximum damage reported from Mandi, Kangra and Chamba distri...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Chandigarh International Airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh: Bhagwant Mann
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...