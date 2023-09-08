Oz MP pays obeisance at Golden Temple

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 7

Australian Member of Parliament Brad Battin said, “I admire the Sikh community for helping the needy during the hour of crisis.” He was in the holy city to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple on Thursday. He also visited Guru Ramdas Langar Hall to see the process of cooking and serving langar (community kitchen) to a record number of sangat (devotees) three times a day.

Addressing mediapersons here on Thursday, Brad said he was impressed by the hospitality of Punjabis and the willingness of the Sikhs to help people in need. He recalled that when forests were on fire in Australia, firefighters were extended facilities like langar by the Sikhs. Even during the Covid pandemic, langar was distributed by the Sikh community among people, he said. Australians were influenced by this practice of Sikhism, he said.

During visit to the holy city, Brad was accompanied by his colleagues. He said they had come to experience Punjabi culture and learn about the Sikh religion, people’s life style and eating habits.

He said a large number of Punjabis in general and Sikhs in particular were living in Australia.

Later, the MP was honoured by the Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.

#Darbar Sahib Amritsar #Golden Temple Amritsar #Sikhs