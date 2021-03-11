Painting contest marks Bhagat Puran Singh's birth anniversary

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 29

All-India Pingalwara Charitable Society organised a poster-making and painting competition to mark 118th birth anniversary of its founder and environmentalist Bhagat Puran Singh at its Mannawala branch here on Sunday.

Participants raise issue of environment degradation and protection through their works. Noted artists Brijesh Jolly, Sanjay Kumar and Dharminder Sharma judged the event

Pingalwara president Dr Inderjit Kaur said students from all educational institutions and shelter homes, run by the society, participated in the competitions. She added that the participants raised the issue of environment degradation and protection through their works.

Noted artists Brijesh Jolly, Sanjay Kumar and Dharminder Sharma participated in the event as judges for the competition. Dr Sneh from the Psychiatry Department at Sri Guru Ram Das University of Health Sciences and Dr Tejpal Singh, former professor, Government Medical College, were the chief guests.

Dr Inderjit said in Group I, Gagandeep Singh from Bhagat Singh School for Deaf secured the first position, Gurleenpreet Kaur from the same school stood second, while Sonia from Bhagat Pooran Singh Adarsh Senior Secondary School secured the third position.

In Group II, Neema from Children Ward stood first, Sapna from Bhagat Pooran Singh Special School stood second and Banita from the Chandigarh Palsora Branch stood third. In Group III, Sukhmanpreet Kaur from Bhagat Pooran Singh Special School was the winner.

#bhagat puran singh #Pingalwara