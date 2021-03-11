'Paintings of Hope' competition

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, student Manharleen Kaur (Std – X) , participated in the competition, ‘Paintings of Hope’ organised by Aaghaz E Dosti, an Indo Pak peace initiative held in November 2021. In this competition, 24 paintings made by children of India and Pakistan i.e 12 entries from each country were selected and featured in the Indo Pak Peace calendar 2022.Manharleen’s painting brought laurels as it was featured in this prestigious initiative and she has been awarded with a certificate, a letter of appreciation and a personal copy of the Indo Pak Peace Calender. Dr Resham Sharma, Officiating Teacher In charge, applauded the efforts of the student and blessed her for her bright future.

Sehaj Paath organised

Chief Khalsa Diwan hosted Sri Sehaj Paath at Gurdwara Sri Kalgidhar Sahib, at SGHPS GT road dedicated to the day of martyrdom of Guru Arjan Dev. CKD president Inderbir Singh Nijjar and Honorary Secretary Ajit Singh Basra offered the inaugural prayer. Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar said according to the traditions of the Chief Khalsa Diwan, the birth anniversary of Guru Sahibs, Martyr’s Day and other religious anniversaries are celebrated with great devotion and fervor. Special efforts are made to connect with traditions and students will be made aware of the unparalleled martyrdom of Guru Arjan Dev, who preached the truth and religion and his true life. Afterwards Guru ka Langar will be distributed among those present and chabeel was also distributed throughout the day.

Musical event at bhavans

Bhavans Kala Kendra conducted a musical event “Jeevan ke rang sur Nritya ke Sang” at Bhavans SL Public School. In the programme, Bhavans teachers as well as students gave spellbound dance and musical performances. Dr Inderbir Singh, MLA Amritsar South was the chief guest and Dr Arun Chopra, Director Cardiology Fortis Hospital, Amritsar was guest of honour on this occasion. Principal Dr Anita Bhalla said Bhavans Kala Kendra has been spreading its cultural awareness through music and dance performances.

Telugu language training launched

The nodal officer of the programme ‘Ek Bharat Sreshtha Bharat’ launched by the Government of India at Khalsa College for Women. Prof Ravinder Kaur introduced the students to the state of Andhra Pradesh and taught them to write Telugu as the official language. The language training program held at KCW had students learn the basics of Telegu. College principal Dr Surinder Kaur encouraged the students to learn other languages and said that every language is respectable. “Therefore, it is of great benefit to increase one’s knowledge and to learn the language learned in other states and abroad. This allows us to easily share our thoughts with each other,” she said. After this, charts of Hindi-Punjabi-Telugu alphabet were made by the students.