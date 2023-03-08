Pak drone over airspace in Khemkaran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 7

A flying object suspected to be a drone intruded into the Indian airspace from the Pakistan side on Tuesday night at 2.51 am near border pillar number 154 falling under border observation post Harbhajan under Khemkaran police station.

BSF sources said that at 2.51 am, BSF personnel heard the buzzing sound of a flying object, suspected to be a drone coming from the Pakistan side to the Indian side.

BSF personnel fired 56 rounds but could not neutralise the flying object.

A search operation was carried out by the BSF in the area today but nothing incriminating was found.

