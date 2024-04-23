Pakistani intruder held

PK Jaiswar
Amritsar, April 22
The BSF today nabbed a Pakistani intruder near Rania outpost along the India-Pakistan border here. The man was identified as Taimur Hasan (22), a resident of Lahore’s Mohamad Booty village.
The BSF found nothing objectionable from him during initial search. A BSF spokesman said at around 11am on Monday, BSF personnel noticed suspicious movement of a youth along the Ravi river bank in Rear Kakkar village.
During preliminary questioning, the BSF recovered a plastic water bottle, two masks, a pen, a lighter, a carry bag, needle and thread from his possession. A police official has confirmed the development, but added that BSF has not handed him over to the police yet as investigations were still under progress.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress nominee's ‘Constitution forced on Goa’ remarks invite PM’s ire; BJP files complaint
A defiant Fernandes says he is ready for a debate on his con...
'My mother's mangalsutra was sacrificed for this country'; Priyanka Gandhi's blistering attack on PM
Priyanka was referring to Modi's allegations that the Congre...
Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal, Kavitha to remain in jail as Delhi court extends their judicial custody till May 7
They were produced before the court through video conference...
Misleading advertisements: Supreme Court turns heat on IMA; poses questions on alleged unethical conduct of its members
A Bench led by Justice Hima Kohli expands scope of hearing a...
Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi building on ‘M’ factor, is low voter turnout in Phase 1 the reason?
Attacking the Congress using the ‘M’—manifesto, ‘mangalsutra...