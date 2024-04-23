Pakistani intruder held

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, April 22

The BSF today nabbed a Pakistani intruder near Rania outpost along the India-Pakistan border here. The man was identified as Taimur Hasan (22), a resident of Lahore’s Mohamad Booty village.

The BSF found nothing objectionable from him during initial search. A BSF spokesman said at around 11am on Monday, BSF personnel noticed suspicious movement of a youth along the Ravi river bank in Rear Kakkar village.

During preliminary questioning, the BSF recovered a plastic water bottle, two masks, a pen, a lighter, a carry bag, needle and thread from his possession. A police official has confirmed the development, but added that BSF has not handed him over to the police yet as investigations were still under progress.

