Palm tree 'scam': Vigilance summons records of MC

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, February 23

The Vigilance Bureau today summoned the record from Amritsar Municipal Corporation authorities regarding planting of palm trees at various cross-sections and central verge of the roads.

DSP Satpal Singh has been probing into the alleged scam.

The investigations started following a complaint lodged by former IG and AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh. The MC authorities were asked to produce the records on Saturday.

Kunwar had alleged gross irregularities and corrupt practices in the plantation and maintenance of these trees planted on the road dividers and central verge of the roads.

He had shot a letter to the Chief Director, Vigilance Bureau, along with a copy to Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. Kunwar had alleged that the officers and the Amritsar MC authorities were hand in glove in the scam.

He had pointed out that the contractor hired for the plantation of these ornamental trees with the MC officials should be probed.

As per information, as many as 175 palm trees were procured at a cost of Rs 18 lakh which were planted on different road dividers in 2021. The expenditure of planting was separate.

However, within a short period of time many of them could not survive and dried up in the absence of proper maintenance and upkeep.

Complaint by AAP MLA