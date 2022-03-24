Panchayats minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal assures villagers of potable water & sewerage

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 23

There is a need to provide safe drinking water at villages and make proper arrangements for the drainage of wastewater and these works will be done on a priority, said Rural Development and Panchayats Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal. He was in the city after taking over the Ministry of Rural Development and Panchayats. He said Punjab lives in villages and more than 70 per cent of our population was in villages. He said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has given him a big responsibility as the Minister of Panchayat and Rural Development and he would try his best to live up to his expectations.

“As soon as I took over the charge on Tuesday, I started my work,” Dhaliwal said.

Deputy Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Khaira, Commissioner of Police Sukhchain Singh Gill, DCP Parminder Singh Bhandal, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ranbir Singh Moodhal and other officials welcomed him at the PWD rest house.

The police force gave salute and formally welcomed him. Dhaliwal paid homage to Shaheed Bhagat Singh by offering flowers. He said the Aam Aadmi Party wanted to create a society with social equality as per the dreams of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. He said for this, reason the Chief Minister himself took oath at Khatkar Kalan, he has conveyed the message to all MLAs that Bhagat Singh’s thinking should be guarded. Dhaliwal also sought the cooperation of people of Punjab in fulfilling this aspiration.