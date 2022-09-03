Amritsar: Pangoora gets another abandoned child

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 2

Pangoora, a rescue-cum-shelter and care home for abandoned infants, especially girl child, got its new member when the infant girl (merely few hours old), was left in the cradle of the shelter home. The Pangoora scheme was started by district administration in 2008 for providing care and shelter to unclaimed/abandoned children and is supported by the District Red Cross Society.

Pangoora has 187 children, out of which 156 are girl children and these infants are put up for adoption after medical check-up and initial care. Pangoora officials informed that around 10.15 pm on August 25, a newborn baby was found in the cradle out at the gate of Pangoora. “The baby was taken to Parvati Devi Hospital for medical examination and found that it was healthy. Later, she was brought to Pangoora and Gurpreet Kaur Sudan, Chairperson, Red Cross Society, Amritsar, and wife of DC Harpreet Sudan later came to see the baby.

The babies brought to Pangoora are sent to the Swami Ganga Nand Bhuriwale Foundation and put up for adoption under the LAPA scheme. Out of the 187 children at Pangoora, 156 are girls and 31 boys.