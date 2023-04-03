Panic grips Faizpura locality as drunken men open fire into air

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, April 2

Panic gripped the Faizpura locality after some men in an inebriated state opened fire on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Taking note of the incident, the police registered a case against the man — who has been identified as Manush Malhotra of the Batala road — and his unknown accomplices following an initial probe on Saturday.

Sub-Inspector Jatinder Singh, the in-charge of the Faizpura police chowki, said they had received information that some men were firing in the air. A police party rushed to the spot, but by that time, the accused had left the scene.

A preliminary probe revealed that Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Navi Abadi, Faizpura, had his birthday on Thursday. His son-in-law Manush Malhotra and some of his friends had come to celebrate his birthday. They had consumed liquor on the occasion. At around 12.30 am, Manush started firing in the air indiscriminately, which led to a state of panic in the area.

SI Jatinder Singh said a case has been registered under Section 336 of the IPC and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act against Manush Malohtra and his unknown accomplices.

Chaotic night