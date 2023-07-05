Panic in Kot Khalsa area after snake pit found inside manhole

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 4

A video of a snake pit found inside a manhole in the Kot Khalsa area went viral on social media platforms creating panic among the residents, especially the safai karamcharis who often enter these manholes to clean them.

The video was shot on Tuesday morning after the Municipal Corporation workers opened the manhole to clean it with residents complaining of water outflow. However, they were astonished to find a snake pit there and refused to enter the manhole.

With the area witnessing hot and humid weather conditions these days, it is not uncommon for the reptiles to find shelter near the water bodies.

However, the presence of snakes in large numbers in sewer lines has created panic among the residents as they posted frenzied messages and complained about the failure of the Local Bodies Department to ensure proper cleanliness. If snake pits could be found in one manhole, they could be present in other manholes too, they said.

