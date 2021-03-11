Panic in Tarn Taran village after firing

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran: Panic gripped Noorpur village here on Wednesday night when miscreants fired gunshots at a house leading to breaking of windowpanes. Owner of the house, an elderly woman, Piar Kaur, along with her daughter-in-law and grandchildren was witnessing TV after taking meal. Her son lives in the US. The main gate of the house was not closed. The family heard the noise of the breaking of a windowpane of the lobby with a gunshot. Piara Kaur took shelter in the corner of a room. They heard more gunshots and the sound of breaking of windowpanes of drawing and other rooms by the miscreants. After seeing that the miscreants left the spot, they assessed the damage caused by the miscreants and lodged a complaint on police helpline (No. 112). Four empty cartridges too were recovered from the spot by the family. Jhabal police have registered a case under Sections 307, 452, 427 and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 49 of the Arms Act. OC

Sand-laden vehicle seized

Tarn Taran: A Verowal police party seized a tractor trolley loaded with sand from Bhalojla village along the Beas on Thursday. Mining Inspector Akashdeep said the owner of the tractor-trolley on seeing the police managed to escape from the spot. Akashdeep said 425-foot sand extracted after illegal mining was being carried in the tractor trolley. A case under relevant sections of the Mining and Mineral Development and Regulation Act, 1957, and Sections 21 (1) and 4-(1) of the NGT (National Green Tribunal) Act had been registered in this regard.

#tarn taran