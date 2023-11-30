Panjab University lifts overall trophy at inter-varsity youth fair

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 29

Panjab University, Chandigarh, emerged as the overall winner at the inter-university youth fair, which concluded here today. The four-day event was hosted by Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU).

Lovely Professional University, Phagwara, and Punjabi University, Patiala, emerged as the first and second runners-up, respectively.

Punjab Youth Development Board Chairman Parminder Singh Goldi said, “Such fairs help in developing a sense of community and cultural bonhomie among students. Besides, these provide a platform for student artistes.”

SP Anand, Special Secretary, Sports and Youth Services, said, “The department conducts district-level open youth fairs in each district for youth aged between 15 and 30 years to encourage them in productive activities.”

“The department also conducts youth leadership camps, inter-state tours, hiking camps and training workshops to facilitate physical and intellectual development of youngsters,” he said.

Anand said for the first time, the department was providing financial assistance of up to Rs 50,000 to youth clubs for doing good work in villages. “Based on the above activities, the Punjab Government awards the Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Raj Yuva Award, which includes a fixed prize money of Rs 51,000,” he added.

The BEd students of the DAV College of Education, Hoshiarpur, bagged four prizes in the competition.

Manjit Kaur, Mandeep Kaur and Anisha Dadwal won the first prize in rassa vatna, ennu and guddian patole making. Sanjay Kumar and Harvinder Singh of the college secured the second position in Bhand competition.

