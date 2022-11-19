Pankaj Berry, Kaveri Priyam visit city to promote upcoming show on Sony SAB

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 18

Star cast of Sony SAB’s upcoming show Dil Diyaan Gallaan paid obeisance at the Golden Temple here on Friday. Actors Pankaj Berry, Jasjeet Babbar, Sandeep Baswana, Ravi Gossain, Kaveri Priyam, and Hema Sood offered prayers and also visited the langar hall at the complex.

The launch of the show from Amritsar was a deliberate decision by the cast as they wanted to begin their TV journey by seeking the blessings of the Almighty. Pankaj Berry, aka Dilpreet in the show, said, “As a Punjabi, Amritsar is close to my heart, and I have been visiting my family here ever since. Before embarking on this new journey, we consider it auspicious to take the blessings of our Waheguru Ji. The experience of visiting the Golden Temple was surreal. This place gives a feeling that is found nowhere else, just like the feeling of being with your family and loved ones.”

As for the show, he said, “It throws light on relationships and family as the story depicts the conflict with physical and emotional distances among family members. I will be playing the character of a strong dignified Indian Punjabi father expecting a lot from his children. I am excited and hope the audience relates to the show too.Based on the conflicts and emotional distances of three generations of a family, the show is produced by Rashmi Sharma.”

Kaveri Priyam, who plays Amrita in the show, said she would be essaying the role of a modern yet traditional girl. “I am fortunate to have started the show’s journey by visiting the Golden Temple. I am deeply grateful for the blessings of the Almighty. I am eager to play a modern but traditional character. The show builds bridges uniting people in relationships and us with the audiences. We hope the audience will respond positively.”