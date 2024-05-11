Panth, Punjab priority for Virsa Singh Valtoha: Bikram Singh Majithia

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 10

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is the only political party which has been fighting for the rights and demands of Punjab for decades and has sent a number of selfless persons who represented the state in real sense to Parliament.

This was stated by former minister and SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia while addressing a gathering in Gaggo Bua village near Chabal township, organised by former MLA from Tarn Taran, Harmeet Singh Sandhu, in support of Virsa Singh Valtoha, SAD candidate for Lok Sabha elections from Khadoor Sahib constituency.

In his address, Majithia informed the gathering about the background of SAD candidate Virsa Singh Valtoha saying Valtoha had been booked under the National Security Act (NSA) and remained in jail for 10 years for the cause of Panth and Punjab.

The gathering was attended by panches, sarpanches and SAD workers.

Majithia, in his address, said it was only the SAD which was fighting for the rights of the state and demanding that Punjabi speaking areas be included in Punjab, resolution of river water issue and the imbroglio over Chandigarh. He said that the SAD was fighting single-handedly for the rights of the state against the ‘anti-Punjab’ forces.

He called upon masses to vote for the SAD candidates to make the state stronger.

Virsa Singh Valtoha, in his address, said he was the real Panthik leader in Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency as he had been in jail fighting for the interests of Punjab.

The participants assured the leadership of their support for SAD.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bikram Majithia #Shiromani Akali Dal #Tarn Taran