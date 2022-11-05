Panthic bodies protest against missing saroops

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 4

Members of several Panthic organisations seeking action against those SGPC employees who were responsible for 328 missing saroops of Guru Granth Sahib held a protest here on Friday.

Holding placards, they raised slogans against the SGPC and the government. They walked from the Bhandari railway overbridge to the Akal Takht. It is pertinent to mention here that an employee of the SGPC’s publication department had alleged in May 2020 that 267 “saroops” of the Guru Granth Sahib had been released from the department without these being mentioned into official records.