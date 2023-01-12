Parents who abandoned infant at Pangoora claim her back

Amritsar, January 11
A newborn girl found in the cradle at Pangoora, a shelter-cum-rescue home for abandoned infants, was handed over to her parents by officials of Pangoora here on Wednesday.
The baby was found inside the cradle on the morning of January 5. The newborn was received by Pangoora officials and later medically examined at Parvati Devi Hospital. When the process was initiated as per the rules to put the baby for adoption, a person submitted a request that this baby girl was put in the cradle by them and they wanted to take her back.
Officials of Pangoora, which is run by the District Red Cross Society, further sent a request to the Deputy Commissioner, who is also president of the Red Cross Society, who asked the SDM, Ajnala, to investigate the matter. After the investigation, the Child Welfare Committee, Amritsar, ordered that the newborn should be handed over to her parents.
On January 10, Dr Gurpreet Kaur Johal Soodan, Chairperson, Red Cross Society, Amritsar, handed over the baby to her parents and the Deputy Commissioner gave Rs 21, 000 as FDR in the name of the infant. “Pangoora was started with a goal to stop female feoticide and creating awareness among people not to abandon the girl child. Over the years, Pangoora has received and successfully cleared adoption of so many abandoned babies. This was a rare occasion where parents realised their mistake and accepted the child back. We hope society at large is able to change and celebrate the birth of a girl child,” said Asisinder Singh, Executive Secretary, district Red Cross Society.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav dies at 75
He was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram; PM Modi c...
Situation along northern border stable but unpredictable: Army chief Manoj Pande
At a press conference ahead of the Army Day, Gen Pande says ...
Double delight for Indian economy: Inflation eases to one-year low of 5.72 pc, factory output rises
Inflation in food basket at 4.19 pc in December as against 4...
Watch: Security breach at PM Modi’s roadshow in Hubbali, boy rushes towards his car with garland
Police and traffic officials on duty pull the boy back and w...
Lanka's top court orders ex-President Sirisena, 4 others to pay 310 mn rupees in compensation for failing to prevent 2019 Easter attack
Series of devastating blasts that tore through three Catholi...