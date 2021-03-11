Parkash Purb of 5th Sikh Master

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Parkash Purb of fifth Sikh master, Guru Arjan Dev, was celebrated by hosting religious prayers and programmes by the Khalsa College Governing Council at Gurdwara Sahib located at Khalsa College. Students of Khalsa College of Nursing performed kirtan for the sangat. Dr Inderjit Singh Gogoani, Sikh historian and principal of Khalsa College Senior Secondary School, shared the life and historical significance of the philosophy of Guru Arjan Dev and urged them to follow the teachings of the master. A special programme dedicated to the birth anniversary of Guru Arjan Dev was also held at Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, GT Road, under Chief Khalsa Diwan.

Arm wrestling competition held

An inter-department arm wrestling (Boys/Girls) competition was organised under Fit India Programme (Govt. of India) by Guru Nanak Dev University Campus Sports. Dr Amandeep Singh, Teacher In-charge, GNDU Campus Sports & Nodal Officer - GNDU Fit India programme, Govt. of India said that 70 boys and 22 girls, students of various departments participated in this competition. Prof. Anish Dua gave away trophies to the winner teams. In Boys (78 Kg) category - 1st - Daya Singh of Guru Ramdass School of Planning; 2nd - Viney Partap of School of Social Sciences; 3rd - Tanvir Singh of Electronics Technology. In the category 70 - 78 Kg : 1st - Vishal Aggarwal from CET; 2nd - Manpreet Singh from Hotel Management; 3rd - Aniket Sharma from UBS. In the category 62 - 70 Kg: 1st - Awish from Computer Science Department; 2nd - Nichol Thomas from MYAS Department of Sports Sciences & Medicine; 3rd - Kanwalpal Singh from School of Social Sciences. Up to 62Kg Category; 1st - Akhil Grover of Law Department; 2nd - Dennis Jose of MYAS Department of Sports Sciences and Medicine; 3rd - Rahul Dutyal of Architecture Department. In the Girls segment, above 60 Kg Category: 1st - Divya from School of Social Science; 2nd - Harshita from Architecture Department; 3rd - Radhika from Pharmaceutical Sciences. In 50 - 60 Kg category, 1st- Ayushi from Architecture Department; 2nd - Arshdeep from Electronics Department 3rd -Kiriti from Pharmaceutical Sciences Department. In up to 50 kg category: 1st - Drishti Kapoor of CET; 2nd - Khushi Kapoor of Electronics Technology and 3rd - Poonam, Pharmaceutical Sciences.

Workshop on make-up organised

The Department of Lifelong Learning of Guru Nanak Dev University organised a workshop on “Party Make-up” in collaboration of Lakme Academy, Ranjit Avenue Amritsar. Prof (Dr Saroj Bala, director of the department welcomed the make -artists and apprised the students about the different job opportunities in the field of cosmetology and advised the students to develop the perfection in the skills by doing maximum practice. The professionals from academy demonstrated the different steps of makeup and gave detailed information to the students about the different brands of products used. They gave awareness about the products to be used according to the different seasons. They also imparted hands on training to the students about the use of different gadgets for the better outcome.

Pupils take part in science contest

The students, staff and management of The Millennium School, Amritsar organised a series of events on The National Science Day for the students of grade IV- X. This event was supported and catalysed by the Punjab State Council of Science and Technology, National Council of Science and Technology Communication, Department of Science and Technology Government of India. The event commenced with the explanation of the basic objective of observing The National Science Day, which is to spread the message of the importance of science and its application and to commemorate discovery of Raman Effect by Dr CV Raman. The students participated in various competitions. Principal Shailja Tandon congratulated the students for their participation and applauded the Science Department of the school for the successful conduct of the two-day celebration of the event.

Earth Day Celebrated

A special assembly was organised at DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, Amritsar, on the occasion of Earth Day. The students accentuated on the importance of saving the environment and highlighted how the reckless activities of humans has led the earth on the brink of destruction. They also presented a small role play spotlighting the need to turn our attention towards safeguarding the environment and raising awareness about the threats to its wellbeing. Regional officer Punjab Zone Neelam Kamra also inspired the students to be green heroes and follow the three R’s of reduce, reuse and recycle. Officiating teacher-in-charge, Balwinder Singh, congratulated the students on their brilliant performance and implored them to promise to make the earth a healthier, happier and greener planet for generations to come.

Sri Guru Harkrishan Int’l School

Sri Guru Harkrishan International School, D-Block, Ranjit Avenue, Amritsar, took initiative to enlighten the students and the coming generations to help and save our earth by celebrating Earth Day in the morning assembly. To accomplish this aim, different activities in the form of Shabad, poem and dramas were conducted in the school by the music department and Sahibzada Zorawar Singh House. Principal Ripu Daman Kaur Malhotra appreciated the efforts of the students and teachers and congratulated all on this occasion. She advised the students that it is the duty of every citizen to grow more and more trees so that the coming generations should not face any difficulty in future. Sri Guru Harkrishan public School, Golden Avenue also celebrated the Earth day.