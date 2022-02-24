Parking at Bhandari Bridge opens for public

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 23

The Estate Office of the Municipal Corporation opened the parking at Pandit Din Dayal Upadhyaya Market, Bhandari Bridge, for public which had been lying closed for a long time as no contractor fulfilled the conditions of bidding.

The auction for this parking stand was being held repeatedly by the Municipal Corporation of Amritsar and no one was bidding for this parking stand. Due to this, visitors at the walled city area were facing inconvenience and the Municipal Corporation also suffered financial losses.

Dharmindjit Singh, Estate Officer, said, “The general public can now park their vehicles in the parking stand of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Market. MC staff will operate the parking. It has been decided by the MC Commissioner that parking fee would be charged from buses which are being parked at the old Sabzi Mandi outside the Hall Gate.”

“We will take action against all illegal temporary occupants at Putlighar Bazaar, Chowk Fareed, Railway Link Road, Rialto Chowk, Crystal Chowk, Pink Plaza and Hall Bazaar. The shopkeepers who encroached upon the government land should stop the practice. City dwellers were told not to occupy government lands, sidewalks and footpaths in the city. If any person was found occupying government land illegally, an action will be taken against him immediately,” said Dharminderjit.