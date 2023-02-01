 Parking Issue - I: Lack of parking spaces for visitors leads to traffic jams in Amritsar : The Tribune India

Parking Issue - I: Lack of parking spaces for visitors leads to traffic jams in Amritsar

Parking Issue - I: Lack of parking spaces for visitors leads to traffic jams in Amritsar

Vehicles parked illegally at Heritage street in Amritsar on Tuesday. Photo: Vishal Kumar



Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, January 31

Inadequate parking space for vehicles is one of the major reasons for long traffic jams in the city. The holy city witnesses more than one lakh visitors from across the state and country every day. A large number of rural masses from Punjab and Haryana visit the city on tractor trolleys, carts and trucks. Apart from devotees at the Golden Temple, a number of traders from other cities and neighboring states visit the city. As compared to footfall of tourists and visitors, the parking space is inadequate in the city.

The Amritsar Municipal Corporation operates 12 parking lots in the city. Only five parking lots, including Bhandri Bridge, DC office, Amandeep Hospital, Kairon Market and Machhi Mandi, are now functional under the supervision of the MC. The civic body has provided no parking lot around the Golden Temple. One of the major parking lots is

Saragarhi Parking being operated by Amritsar Development Authority (ADA). The Saragarhi parking accommodates around 800 four-wheelers. A large number of traders and residents from Katra Jai Mal Singh, Shastri Market, Katra Sher Singh, Bagh Akalian, Cheel Mandi and Ghe Mandi park their vehicles at the Saragarhi parking lot. Devotees and visitors often face inconvenience while trying to find parking space around the Golden Temple. On weekends, visitors have to struggle for hours to find parking space.

The civic body and the state government failed to provide a dedicated parking space to devotees and tourists at the Golden Temple. The non-availability of parking space led to traffic jams in the city.

Trucks and tractor trolleys are being built at Gurdwara Buraj Akali Phoola Singh. Apart from this, there are several illegal private parking lots, where self-style contractors or parking lot owners overcharge for parking and other misbehave with visitors.

The Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) provides for the two-wheeler parking around Golden Temple. A dedicated parking on the back side of Akal Takht is reserved for VIPs and the clergy.

“The number of visitors to the Golden Temple is increasing day by day. It is one of the most visited places in the country. But the government and the civic body failed to make proper arrangements for the visitors. There should be a separate parking lot for large vehicles where tractor trolleys and trucks can be parked. The SGPC should provide their transportation from that parking lot to the Golden Temple. The car parking should be built on the outer ring road of the old city. Entry of four-wheeler should be restricted in the inner markets to address traffic jams,” said Sandeep Singh, a local activist.

Dharminderjeet Singh, Estate Officer, MC, said, “We are operating our parking lots in the city. Work on the multilevel automated parking at Kairon Market will start soon.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Business

Budget hikes capex to record Rs 10 lakh crore, gives partial relief to ‘aam aadmi’

2
Diaspora

Komagata Maru memorial in Canada vandalised for third time

3
Jalandhar

Income tax raids on premises of Jalandhar pastors continue for second day

4
Nation

Union Budget 2023: No tax on income up to Rs 7 lakh, standard deduction allowed under new tax regime

5
Amritsar

On trail of illegal foreign funding, I-T sleuths raid 3 Punjab pastors

6
J & K

Two polish nationals killed in massive snow avalanche in Kashmir's Gulmarg; see chilling video

7
Nation

Union Budget 2023: Govt doubles deposit limit for Senior Citizen Savings Scheme to Rs 30 lakh

8
Punjab

IAS officer Sanjay Popli has much to explain: Punjab and Haryana High Court

9
Nation

Union Budget 2023: TVs, mobiles to be cheaper; gold, cigarettes, imported cars to be dearer

10
Patiala

Punjab government orders all public, private establishments to change signboards, name plates to Punjabi by February 21

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: McDonald launches its first fully automated store in US with robots delivering meals, netizens dismayed over suspected job slash
Trending

Watch: McDonald launches its first fully automated store in US with robots delivering meals, netizens concerned over suspected job slash

It’s Kangana Ranaut vs Urfi Javed on Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ success: 'Queen' actor wants ‘uniform civil code’; latter says ‘I'm popular only because of my clothes’
Trending

It’s Kangana Ranaut vs Urfi Javed on Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ success: 'Queen' actor wants ‘uniform civil code’; latter says ‘I'm popular only because of my clothes’

Watch: Rahul Gandhi enjoys snow fight with sister Priyanka on concluding day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar
Trending

Watch: Rahul Gandhi enjoys snow fight with sister Priyanka on concluding day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar

Here is why Pakistani-Bangladeshi-origin couple named their child 'India'
Trending

Here is why Pakistani-Bangladeshi-origin couple named their child 'India'

Watch: Indian women U-19 team jiving to Punjabi number ‘Kala Chashma’ after T20 World Cup triumph
Sports

Watch: Indian women U-19 team jiving to Punjabi number 'Kala Chashma' after T20 World Cup triumph

Soon, get rooftop solar power plant installed on house free of cost in city
Chandigarh Green push

Soon, get rooftop solar power plant installed on house free of cost in Chandigarh

Indian-origin Sikh Amar Singh gets Australian of the Year Local Hero award 2023 for community service
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh Amar Singh gets Australian of the Year Local Hero award 2023 for community service

British Indian Princess Sophia Duleep Singh to get Blue Plaque in UK
Diaspora

British Indian Princess Sophia Duleep Singh to get Blue Plaque in UK

Top News

Tax relief, govt goes on spending spree for growth & jobs in poll Budget

Tax relief, govt goes on spending spree for growth & jobs in poll Budget

Rs 79,000 crore for PM Awas Yojana

Has failed to address inflation: Opposition

Has failed to address inflation: Opposition

Cutting red tape, KYC norms to be simplified

Cutting red tape, KYC norms to be simplified

Updation hassle to end | PAN ‘common identifier’ for digital...

Outlay pruned, agriculture gets raw deal

Outlay pruned, agriculture gets raw deal

Budget down by Rs 9,000 crore | 12% cut in crop insurance pl...

Record Rs 2.4 lakh crore for Railways

Record Rs 2.4 lakh crore for Railways

Capital outlay nine times than in 2013-14 | Priority to 100 ...


Cities

View All

Schools of Eminence: Case of old wine in new bottle?

Schools of Eminence: Case of old wine in new bottle?

Watch: Amritsar streets witness Bollywood-style chase as ‘drunk’ e-rickshaw driver almost runs over several people while fleeing cops

Pastor Avtar Singh running illegal cracker unit in Amritsar

On trail of illegal foreign funding, I-T sleuths raid 3 Punjab pastors

Artificially ripened fruits on sale, risk health of residents in Amritsar district

PGI-Chandigarh gets Rs 1,923 crore in Union Budget, Rs 73.10 crore more than last year

PGI-Chandigarh gets Rs 1,923 crore in Union Budget, Rs 73.10 crore more than last year

Cleanliness to go into private hands at Sector 26 mandi in Chandigarh

G20 delegates take tour of landmarks in Chandigarh

G20 calls for global support to improve debt situation

IAS officer Sanjay Popli has much to explain: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Delhi L-G approves convening of MCD House session to elect mayor on February 6

Delhi L-G approves convening of MCD House session to elect mayor on February 6

Delhi got only Rs 325 crore despite paying more than Rs 1.75 lakh crore income tax: Kejriwal on Budget

Dog attacks 8-year-old girl in Gurugram housing society

Class-12 student stabbed to death in Delhi

Air India urination case: Accused Shankar Mishra gets bail

Income tax raids continue on Jalandhar pastors for second day

Income tax raids on premises of Jalandhar pastors continue for second day

'Pastor' Bajinder Singh embraced Christianity while in jail in murder case

On trail of illegal foreign funding, I-T sleuths raid 3 Punjab pastors

Jalandhar: Rarity a decade ago, churches in villages now common sight

Another FIR against Latifpura bigwig

Police bust pharma drug cartel operating from Ludhiana ]ail

Police bust pharma drug cartel operating from Ludhiana jail

AAP worker among 3 arrested with six pistols in Ludhiana

EPFO recovers Rs 33 lakh from 50 defaulting establishments in Ludhiana

Two more members of extortion gang in police net

Two arrested with 250 gm of heroin in Ludhiana

Patiala: Gangster’s aide caught after cross-firing on Sangrur road, receives bullet injury

Patiala: Gangster’s aide caught after cross-firing on Sangrur road, receives bullet injury

Punjab government orders all public, private establishments to change signboards, name plates to Punjabi by February 21

Attack on doctor: Association seeks immediate arrest of suspects in Patiala

4 lawyers appointed defence counsels to aid poor people

Discourse on ‘India’s soft power in Kenya’ organised in Patiala